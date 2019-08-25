Two Israeli drones crash in Beirut suburb

Two Israeli drones came down over Beirut early on Sunday causing damage in a densely populated neighbourhood. No casualties were reported.

Mohammed Afif, a Hezbollah spokesperson, said the first drone fell onto the roof of the Hezbollah media office in the Dahyeh suburb of the city.

A second drone exploded and crashed to the ground 45 minutes later, he added.

Lebanese Prime Minister, Saad Hariri, said in a statement that "the new aggression constitutes a threat to regional stability and an attempt to push the situation towards further tension".

Hezbollah has denied shooting down the drones that were flying over one of their strongholds in the city.

The Israeli military has said it does not comment on "foreign reports".

The incident comes at a time of great tension in the region — Israel has recently stepped up efforts to combat Iranian military activity.

The Israeli military attacked targets in Syria's capital on Saturday, which it said stopped an imminent Iranian drone attack on Israel.