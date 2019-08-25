Six states in Brazil's Amazon region have asked for military help to combat fires that are burning in the rainforest.

They include Para, Rondonia, Roraima, Tocantins, Acre, and Mato Grosso.

The Amazon rainforest is seen as vital in the fight against climate change because of the huge amounts of Carbon Dioxide that it absorbs.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has authorised the military to help fight the blazes.

Around 44,000 have been mobilised in the region. Some other South American countries have also offered to help Brazil.

"All aid is welcome," Brazilian Defence Minister Fernando Azevedo told a press conference. "We will evaluate. It was not just the United States that offered aid, Chile also offered aid. We've already helped Chile before when there have been accidents there. If I'm not mistaken Ecuador has also offered to help. So we will evaluate the situation and any help for the fires is welcome."

The situation in Brazil has caught the world's attention due to claims that there's been an 83% rise in wildfires this year.

As the G7 summit takes place in France this weekend, the country's president Emmanuel Macron has called on world leaders to discuss the fires as a matter of urgency.