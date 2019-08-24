Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
France

Watch again: Anti-G7 protests in Hendaye near France-Spanish border

By Chris Harris 
As world leaders gather in Biarritz for a G7 summit, those opposing it have been holding a protest further down the French coast.

They set off from Hendaye, near the French-Spanish border, on Saturday morning.

The protest comes after three days of a counter-G7 summit, which has included conferences, talks, and workshops tackling issues such as the environment, capitalism, feminism, and immigration.

