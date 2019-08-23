Hasbro buys Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One

The cherished children's character Peppa Pig will be able to count Transformers, Mr. Potato Head and My Little Pony among her playmates.

The cartoon owner, Entertainment One, has been bought by US toymaker Hasbro in a €3.6 billion ($4 billion) deal.

The manufacturer behind Monopoly will now have access to the UK-listed company's lucrative show.

With a global audience of infants and preschoolers, Peppa is the crown jewel of the eOne brand.

The children's cartoon has been translated into more than 40 languages and is broadcast in more than 180 territories around the world.

Peppa Pig generated around 100 million euros of revenue this year up to March 31 — up 20% from the previous year.