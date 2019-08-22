A 24-year-old Syrian man was on Thursday sentenced to nine and a half years in jail over the fatal stabbing of a man in Chemnitz last year, which sparked far-right violence in the eastern German city.

Alaa S., a Syrian who arrived in Germany at the height of the migrant and refugee crisis in 2015, was arrested shortly after the August 26, 2018 killing of Daniel Hillig, 35.

An Iraqi man, known as Farhad A. and assumed to be Alaa S.'s accomplice, had also been charged for manslaughter and dangerous bodily harm but remains at large. He is the subject of an international arrest warrant.

During the trial, which was held in Dresden for security reasons, the prosecution had called for a 10-year prison sentence.

Defence lawyers, however, had demanded the charges be dropped arguing lack of evidence. The verdict was reached primarily on testimony from witnesses as Alaa's DNA was not found on the murder weapon. Experts who examined him hours after the knife killing also did not find any injuries usually sustained during such an attack.

The stabbing of Hillig, a German carpenter of Cuban heritage, led hundreds of far-right protesters to march through Chemnitz just hours after the fact.

A day later, thousands took the streets, chanting "More Power for Germany", "Freedom for Germany" and "Merkel must leave". Mobs were also reported to attack people who appeared foreign and some protesters also performed the illegal Nazi salute.

The violence shook the ruling coalition, highlighting the rift between Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), then helmed by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who had been one of the most prominent critics of Merkel's decision to open the country's border to migrants and refugees.

The scandal also led to the dismissal of the country's top spy, Hans-Georg Maassen, after he doubted the authenticity of videos showing protesters chasing foreigners down the streets and performing the Nazi salute during an interview. He was also accused of having close ties to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Controversially, Maassen was initially offered the position of deputy head of the interior minister, which came with a pay rise and was seen as a step up. He instead joined Seehofer's ministry as an adviser but was forced into early retirement less than two months later over comments he made during a speech.

