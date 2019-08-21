Trump cancels visit to Denmark over Greenland comments

US President Donald Trump cancelled his visit to Denmark after the Danish Prime Minister said she would not discuss selling Greenland to the US.

"The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!" he continued on Twitter.

The US President and First Lady were set to visit Denmark in early September, having accepted an invitation from the Queen of Denmark.

Trump confirmed to reporters on Sunday that he was "strategically" interested in a deal to buy Greenland.

He subsequently tweeted a doctored picture of Trump Tower in Greenland.

Many people thought the idea was a joke.

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen commented during a visit to the territory: "Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously."

The Arctic territory is an autonomous part of Denmark but is physically part of the North American continent.

The territory's ministry of foreign affairs tweeted on Friday that the territory was "open for business, not for sale."

