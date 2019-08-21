Message in a bottle: Russian sailor's 1969 letter found in Alaska

A letter written in 1969 that was then put in a bottle and thrown out to sea by a Russian sailor has been discovered by a man in Alaska.

Tyler Ivanoff found it on a shoreline whilst he was out gathering firewood near Shishmaref, about 600 miles (966 kilometres) northwest of Anchorage.

Anatolii Botsanenko, who wrote the letter, said he was "amazed" to think where it had been after it was discovered.

He had been 36-years-old at the time and was serving in the Soviet Navy in Vladivostok.

The letter included an address and a request for a response from the person who found it.

Ivanoff shared his discovery on Facebook where Russian speakers translated the message.

"Sincere greetings! From the Russian Far East Fleet mother ship VRXF Sulak. I greet you who finds the bottle and request that you respond to the address Vladivostok -43 BRXF Sulak to the whole crew. We wish you good health and long years of life and happy sailing. 20 June 1969," it said.

Captain Botsanenko, now 86, was traced once the story was picked up by Russian media and reportedly cried with happiness when told about the note, according to TV channel Rossiya 1.