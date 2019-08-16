US border computer outage causes airport chaos

Thousands of U.S.-bound travellers faced delays overnight after a systems failure prevented immigration officials from processing arriving passengers, causing chaos at airports.

United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it was “experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports [sic] of entry” and was trying to fix the problem.

It said passengers were being processed “using alternative procedures.”

Pictures posted on social media from Washington D.C. and Los Angeles showed long queues of travellers waiting to be allowed arrival into the U.S., while some were being told to stay on planes because of overcrowding in the terminal.

The problem began on Friday evening U.S. time, early Saturday in Europe.