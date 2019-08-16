Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

USA

Israel grants US Congresswoman entry to country a day after ban

By Joseph Macey 
Israel is to allow a visit by barred US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (who is of Palestinian origin) on “humanitarian grounds", the interior ministry announced.

Tlaib will be granted entry to the country to visit her grandmother.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri decided to allow Tlaib to make the visit after the lawmaker had sent him a written pledge.

Refusal

Rashida Tlaib rejected the approach shortly after being granted a visit to the country.

The decision by the Interior Ministry to block a planned visit by the two Muslim lawmakers has created huge controversy in the United States.

The two members of Congress are outspoken critics of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians and have repeatedly clashed with Trump.

However, Israel's ambassador to the United States has suggested that the proposed ban did not have anything to do with Donald Trump.