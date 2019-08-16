Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba 'sees revenues rise 42%'

By Ricardo Borges de Carvalho  with Reuters
Logo of Alibaba Group
Logo of Alibaba Group -
Copyright
REUTERS/Jason Lee
It surpassed analysts' expectations: Alibaba increased its revenues by 42% in the first quarter of this year.

From April to June, the income of China's e-commerce giant rose to €14.7 billion, driven by the growth of its e-commerce and cloud computing units.

Over the same period it last year, its revenues were €10.4 billion

The company announced that its active consumer network has now reached 674 million users, an increase of 17% compared to last year.

Slowing domestic growth is now its biggest challenge. The online retail market is seen as saturated in China's big cities.

Alibaba will have a new chairman next month. Chief executive Daniel Zhang will take over from Jack Ma.

The company's charismatic founder wants to focus more on philanthropy and education.