Man stabbed in knife attack at UK Home Office in London

A man was seriously injured in a knife attack outside Britain's Home Office in central London, police said Thursday.

Another man was arrested and is in custody over the incident, which happened in Marsham Street, Westminster shortly after 1pm local time.

Part of the street was cordoned off and staff inside the Home Office were reportedly told to remain inside.

The injured man was pictured at the scene by Reuters being led away by paramedics.

It comes only a day after the Home Office launched a campaign against knife crime by printing messages on fried chicken takeaway boxes.

The Metropolitan Police initially described the man's injures as "life-threatening" but later said that "his life is not in danger."

"One man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to a police station," the force said. "Enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the incident."

"All my thoughts are with the victim and their family following horrific unprovoked knife attack on Marsham Street," Home Secretary Priti Patel wrote on Twitter.