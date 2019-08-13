Nora Quoirin: Body found in search for missing teenager

Police looking for a teenage girl gone missing in Malaysia have found a body, a trust helping with the search announced on Tuesday.

"The Lucie Blackman Trust can confirm a body has been found in the search for Nora Quoirin," the charity said on Twitter.

"At this time we cannot confirm it is Nora. However it sadly seems likely. Investigations are underway to confirm identity and cause of death," it added.

Nora Quoirin, a 15-year-old with learning difficulties whose family home is in London, disappeared on August 4 from her room at the Dusum resort in Seremban, about 70 km south of Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur, where she was on holiday with her family.

On Monday, her family had offered a 50,000 Malaysia Ringgit (€10,600) reward "for information leading to the return of their daughter". The money had been donated "by an anonymous Belfast business," according to a statement.