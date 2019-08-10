At least 57 dead in Tanzania fuel tanker explosion

At least 57 people have died after a tanker truck exploded in eastern Tanzania on Saturday.

Police said people were taking fuel after the vehicle crashed near to the town of Morogoro.

A video posted by Kwanza TV, a local station, showed people gathering fuel around the crashed tanker.

Local media reported that around 70 people suffered burns in the explosion

Incidents of this nature are relatively common in parts of Africa where individuals are willing to take huge risks to remove fuel from vehicles and pipelines.