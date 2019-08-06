Trust in EU at its highest in five years, new poll shows

From the economy to democracy, Europeans are feeling upbeat about the state of the EU, according to a new Eurobarometer survey.

At 44%, trust in the EU is at its highest level since 2014 and ten percentage points ahead of trust in national governments and parliament, Eurobarometer said.

Among other key findings, 61% of Europeans are optimistic about the future of the EU.

Meanwhile, 55% of Europeans say they are satisfied with the way democracy works in the EU, the highest score since 2004.

Support for the euro reached a record high 76%.

"Overall, the EU is seen in a more positive light than at any time over the past ten years," Eurobarometer said in its report.

Climate change became the second top concern of European citizens, right after immigration, the EU agency noted.

But not all countries were equally upbeat about the EU.

"Optimism is highest in Ireland (85%), Denmark (79%), Lithuania (76%) and Poland (74%)," Eurobarometer said.

"At the other end of the scale, optimism is less pronounced in the United Kingdom (47% vs 46%) and in France (50% vs 45%)."

The survey was conducted after this year's European elections through face-to-face interviews between 7 June and 1 July 2019 across the 28 EU Member States and in the candidate countries.