Watch again: British pilots take off in restored Spitfire for a tour around the globe

Two British pilots will attempt to fly a newly restored original Spitfire around the globe for the first time.

They are expected to cover a distance of 43,000 kilometres and visit 30 countries.

The restored plane fought in WWII but has been de-militarised. The plane was stripped of its military paintwork to reveal a silvery metal underneath.

"It's the most majestic machine," pilot Steve Brooks told AFP.

"We're hoping to reacquaint people with the beauty and the aesthetic of the Spitfire."