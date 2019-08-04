Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

World

BREAKING NEWS

Iran seizes foreign oil tanker: State media

 Comments
By Euronews 
Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, was seized by Iran in July.
Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, was seized by Iran in July. -
Copyright
Mizan News Agency/WANA Handout via REUTERS
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) seized a foreign oil tanker they say was smuggling fuel to some Arab states, Iranian news outlets reported on Sunday.

The ship was carrying 700,000 litres of oil and the seven sailors on board have been detained, according to Press TV and al-Mayadeen.

Iranian authorities seized the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz last month, with Foreign minister Javad Zarif arguing the country was "upholding international maritime rules."

The seizure came a couple of weeks after British forces detained an Iranian tanker near Gibraltar which they say was heading for Syria in violation of sanctions.

READ MORE: UK to seek new maritime protection mission in Strait of Hormuz, says Hunt

More about