Iran seizes foreign oil tanker: State media

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) seized a foreign oil tanker they say was smuggling fuel to some Arab states, Iranian news outlets reported on Sunday.

The ship was carrying 700,000 litres of oil and the seven sailors on board have been detained, according to Press TV and al-Mayadeen.

Iranian authorities seized the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz last month, with Foreign minister Javad Zarif arguing the country was "upholding international maritime rules."

The seizure came a couple of weeks after British forces detained an Iranian tanker near Gibraltar which they say was heading for Syria in violation of sanctions.

