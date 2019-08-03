Second time lucky? Frenchman to attempt 'hoverboard' Channel crossing for second time

French inventor Franky Zapata will attempt to cross the English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard on Sunday — a week after his first bid ended in failure.

Zapata will once depart from the French town of Sangatte and hope to reach an area near Dover for a journey of about 36 kilometres.

His first attempt, on July 25, failed halfway through when he missed a landing platform mounted on a boat on which he was meant to refuel. Up to that point, he had been flying at 140 kilometres per hour at an altitude of between 15 to 20 metres.

A technician said at the time that the waves had been to blame for Zapata's failure to safely land on the boat.

This time around, the team has chosen a bigger, "more stable" boat, Zapata told BFM, a French news channel.

The Frenchman became known as the "flying soldier" when he showed off his invention before the world's media at France's Bastille Day military parade on July 14.