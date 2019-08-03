'Several fatalities' after shooting in El Paso, Texas

A shooting near a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas has resulted in multiple fatalities, the El Paso police department and Mayor of El Paso confirmed.

"One person is in custody," El Paso police department Sgt Robert Gomez told reporters.

As of 2:30 pm local time, the El Paso Fire Department tweeted that there were no "immediate threats" at the scene anymore.

Police told people to avoid the Cielo Vista mall in a series of tweets on Saturday morning local time due to an active shooter.

"We're clearing all the location. This is a very large location," Sgt Gomez said at a press briefing.

The police department tweeted that blood was "needed urgently". They said "multiple injured" were transported to various hospitals.

A hospital spokesperson for the Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso told Euronews that 11 people had been transferred there.

"We will continue to utilize all available resources to respond to this senseless act of violence," the Mayor of El Paso, Dee Margo tweeted.

A family reunification centre was set up for family members, El Paso police confirmed to Euronews, but they would not immediately confirm the number of fatalities.

Earlier the El Paso police tweeted that the scene was "still Active" and that there were multiple reports of "multiple shooters." Later they said there was only one shooter.

Texas' governor Greg Abbott said in a statement: "our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting."

He said the state had deployed troopers, special agents, tactical teams and aircraft.

People were stranded as police secured the area, according to local US news reports. The temperature in El Paso, Texas was around 37 C. El Paso is located on the US' southern border with Mexico.

US President Donald Trump said many were killed. He said he had spoken with the state's governor "to pledge total support of Federal Government".