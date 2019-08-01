Watch: Poles commemorate Warsaw Uprising with minute's silence

People in Warsaw, Poland, observed a minute of silence to mark the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising during World War II.

Locals lighted red flares and raised Polish flags to commemorate the insurrection.

The Warsaw Uprising was a 1944 resistance operation that led to the deaths of 150,000 people.

The insurrection saw the Polish capital almost entirely and systematically destroyed during 63 days of fierce fighting against the Nazis.

Most Poles are familiar with the details of the uprising, and no-one in the country disputes the courage and sacrifice of the insurgents, who are celebrated each year.

But the event is also a divisive moment in history.

