'World's first transnational cable car' to connect Russia and China in under eight minutes

What is claimed to be the world's first transnational cable car is set to connect China and Russia across the Amur River.

It will take passengers between the cities of Heihe in China and Blagoveshchensk in Russia in under eight minutes.

Passengers will get a birds-eye view of the Amur and the cities on either side of the line.

Dutch architects UNStudio designed the Blagoveshchensk Terminal Station in Russia, which will comprise of four levels and offer an elevated viewing platform over the Amur facing Heihe.

The architect that will design the station in Heihe is yet to be announced.

UNStudio

The cabins will carry up to 60 passengers and their luggage, with one leaving every 15 minutes.

"As it crosses the natural border of the Amur River, the Blagoveshchensk - Heihe cable car will be the first-ever cable car system to join two countries and cultures," said Ben van Berkel, UNStudio's founder and head architect.

"The Blagoveshchensk terminal station ... not only responds to its immediate urban location but also becomes an expression of cultural identity and a podium for the intermingling of cultures,” he added.

Managed by a Russian-based urban-planning and strategy consultancy Strelka KB, the project is already underway.

The Amur, which is often frozen over during winter, has historically been a link that connects Heihe and Blagoveshchensk for trade and social reasons.