Hundreds of reindeer starved to death on Arctic island 'due to climate change'

By Rachael Kennedy 
More than 200 reindeer have been found dead on a Norwegian island in the Arctic Circle, with researchers pointing to climate change as an underlying factor.

The reindeer, situated on Svalbard island, were discovered by scientists with the Norwegian Polar Institute during a 10-week monitoring project.

According to the institute, the animals were believed to have starved to death after finding it more difficult during the winter months to forage for food.

UVANLIG MANGE REINSDYRKADAVRE Tradisjonen tro har vi også denne sommeren telt reinsdyr i dalene rundt Longyearbyen og på Brøggerhalvøya nær Ny-Ålesund på Svalbard. Tellingen i år skilte seg ut ved at et regnvær tidlig på vinteren førte til ekstra mange kadavre. Effekten av vinterregn er is på bakken som hindrer reinen fra å grave seg ned til beitet. Dyrene sulter og kan dø, og det er de yngste og svakeste dyrene som bukker under først. I fjor ble det født relativt mange kalver og en hard vinter med vanskelige beiteforhold førte til en ekstra belastning for dem. Reinsdyr på Svalbard overvåkes og telles fordi den er en nøkkelart som påvirker økosystemet på tundraen, den er følsom for klimaendringer og det drives jakt på den i enkelte områder sentralt på Spitsbergen. Foto: Siri Uldal / Norsk Polarinstitutt

Reseacher Åshild Ønvik Pedersen told Norway's NRK outlet that it was "scary" to find such a large number of dead animals.

She added: "This is a terrifying example of how climate change affects nature. It's just sad."

Reindeer on Svalbard are often used to digging through snow in the winter in order to find food, but an increasingly milder climate has brought less snow and more rain.

When the water his the ground, it turns to ice, which is much harder to dig through than snow.

Pedersen added that while some of the deaths could be expected due to a large birth rate last year, she believed that many of the recent deaths could be attributed to these effects of climate change.

An increasingly milder climate has already caused "severe" effects on Svalbard, which researchers say paint a "very pessimistic picture".

"Climate change has consequences for the risks for several types of landslides and avalanches, for flooding and for coastal erosion," Bjerknes Centre for climate has said.

Svalbard's capital, Longyearbye, is now believed to be the fastest warming place on the planet.