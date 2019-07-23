Football star Cristiano Ronaldo will not face rape charges say prosecutors

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo will not face charges of rape because the accusations could not be proven beyond reasonable doubt said prosecutors.

Ronaldo has maintained that he is not guilty in regard to the ten-year-old sexual assault allegation that he raped a woman in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

Kathryn Mayorga filed the case against the striker in September 2018, accusing Ronaldo of raping her in a penthouse suite, then paying her $375,000 (€335,644) in hush money.

Clark County District Attorney’s Office says that a woman called the police in Las Vegas on the day of the allegation reporting a sexual assault. The police brought her to a hospital for examination but the woman did not identify the person she said raped her at the time.

While the attorney's statement did not identify the woman, Mayorga's lawsuit mirrors the accusation outlined by prosecutors.

A civil settlement was reached between the two parties in 2010 but Mayorga asked the police to reopen the investigation in August 2018, naming Ronaldo as her attacker.

Mayorga and Ronaldo met at a nightclub in Las Vegas before she went to his penthouse with a group of others to view the Las Vegas strip says the lawsuit.

“Based upon a review of the information presented at this time, the allegations of sexual assault against Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” said the District Attorney’s Office on Monday.

Las Vegas police formally requested Italian authorities for a DNA sample from Ronaldo in January. The police did not immediately respond to emails from Reuters asking if they obtained the DNA.

The civil lawsuit has been moved to a federal court.