Santa Claus comes to Copenhagen in July

Santas from as far as Japan and El Salvador are attending the 62nd World Santa Claus Congress in Copenhagen.

The four-day event kicked off on Monday (July 22) with the Santas amusing tourists at Copenhagen's statue of The Little Mermaid, depicting the main character from a fairytale written by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen.

Other events taking place at the congress include open-air performances, parties, and a Santa obstacle course race.

The congress, first held in 1957, takes place at the world's oldest amusement park, Bakken, just outside Copenhagen.