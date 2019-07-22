Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Santa Claus comes to Copenhagen in July

Santas from as far as Japan and El Salvador are attending the 62nd World Santa Claus Congress in Copenhagen.

The four-day event kicked off on Monday (July 22) with the Santas amusing tourists at Copenhagen's statue of The Little Mermaid, depicting the main character from a fairytale written by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen.

Other events taking place at the congress include open-air performances, parties, and a Santa obstacle course race.

The congress, first held in 1957, takes place at the world's oldest amusement park, Bakken, just outside Copenhagen.

