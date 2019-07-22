Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Robotic bartender serves up cocktails for Prague clubbers

Two years after becoming the first to try a robot DJ, the five-story Karlovy Lazne Music Club has gone a step further with the launch of a robotic bartender to mix up cocktails.

Clubbers can use touchscreen terminals to order from a list of 16 mixed drinks, which is expected to grow to 50 in future.

The bartender - two robotic pincer arms, modelled after those used in car factories - stands on a small stage in a corner of the room, below a mass of liquor bottles, and can churn out 80 drinks an hour.

As the quantities served by a robot are pre-programmed, revellers no longer need to worry about being ripped off with a weak drink

