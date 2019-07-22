Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits 1 billion views on YouTube

By Euronews  with Reuters
Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" has smashed the one billion views mark on YouTube, the band's management and record company reported on Monday.

While this is relatively common for hits from modern bands, with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Wiz Khalifa and Justin Bieber all reaching the target recently, Queen's is the first pre-1990 music video to do so on the video-sharing site.

It came after the band's 2018 film biopic relaunched its music to fans old and new.

It also earned lead actor Rami Malek a "best actor" Oscar for playing frontman Freddie Mercury.

Queen is currently touring the US as part of its worldwide "The Rhapsody Tour".