Hundreds of Hemingway look-alikes take part in annual US contest

By Euronews 
Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
Hundreds of look-alikes dressed as Nobel Prize-winning author Ernest Hemingway paraded through the streets of Key West, Florida on Saturday.

As many as 142 competitors were vying to be crowned this year's winner, with a retired Tennessee banker bagging the title on his eighth attempt at glory.

"I love his writing; he was a great writer, and just to be part of this history of Hemingway is just incredible," said 68-year-old Joe Maxey.

Imitation bulls on wheels, a nod to Hemingway's fascination with bullfighting, were also present at the parade.

The three-round contest culminated in the evening at Sloppy Joe's Bar — a frequent hangout for the author during the 1930s.

The Hemingway Days celebrations this year marked what would have been the writer's 120th birthday.