Paddleboard masquerade brings colours to St. Petersburg canals

Over 1,000 paddleboard enthusiasts brightened the grey waters of St. Petersburg's canals with a flashy masquerade on Saturday (July 20).

Maleficent, Sponge Bob, native Americans, minions and various other characters floated past the famous sites of the northern Russian city while trying to stay balanced on top of inflated boards.

Not everyone managed to remain dry, but it did not spoil the fun.

Fontanka-SUP is the fourth yearly festival organised by St. Petersburg media Fontanka.