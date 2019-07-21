Hong Kong protesters march to demand independent inquiry into police tactics

A new wave of peaceful protests took place in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Protesters took to the streets in the sweltering heat, some of them waving the item that has become an iconic symbol of their movement: an umbrella.

They marched with banners reading "Independent Inquiry for Rule of Law".

This time, the demonstrators are demanding an independent inquiry into police tactics during previous protests. They are also asking for the withdrawal of the word "riot" from the government's description of the demonstrations and the unconditional release of those arrested.

In recent weeks the Hong Kong police have been heavily criticised for the use of what is considered excessive force on peaceful protesters. Ahead of the protest, the city was on security lockdown.

It was reported on Friday that the police have arrested 3 people in connection with explosives found in an industrial building in the New Territories district of Tsuen Wan. The seizure was described as the largest ever of its kind in Hong Kong.

The first protests kicked off last month in opposition to an extradition bill that would see Hong Kong residents stand trial in mainland China.

Despite Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam declaring the bill dead, protesters are still dissatisfied that it has not been formally withdrawn. Many have demanded Carrie Lam’s resignation as they blame her for a steady erosion of civil rights.

Under the terms of the handover from Britain in 1997, Hong Kong was allowed to retain extensive freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland China, including an independent judiciary and right to protest.