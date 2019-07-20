Exhibition highlights vote-buying in Ukraine as country goes to polls

As Ukraine goes to the polls for a parliamentary election on Sunday (July 21), a new exhibition in Kyiv is shining a light on the darker side of politics.

The showcase is called the Museum of Electoral Trash and contains items Ukrainian politicians have allegedly offered voters to get their support.

They include alcohol, clothes and medical equipment for the elderly.

In the 1990s, to buy votes, politicians gave away food packages, explained Vita Dumanska from election watchdog CHESNO, who organised the exhibition. Nowadays, the candidates throw entertainment events such as concerts, cinema trips or picnics. The goal: to attract voters’ attention during the summer period.

The exhibition, held at the National Museum of Ukrainian History, represents a long tradition of electoral violations, added Dumanska.

"We had the idea to show the history of political agitation starting from the early 1990s until the last presidential campaign," she said.

"Secondly, we would like to show black PR and the use of dirty technology during elections and we would like to show electoral trash, the garbage politicians give to the people. Different styles of disgusting vote-buying.

"For social or vulnerable communities, for example, they give medical kits to the older population they give thermometers, different medicines, with their names on them."