César Pelli dies aged 92

César Pelli, known as the architect who designed some of the world's best-known buildings, has died aged 92.

The Argentinian-born American died on Friday at his home in New Haven.

Among his best known designs is the 452 metre-tall twin skyscrapers of the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur and the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco.

The Argentinian president, Mauricio Macri, tweeted: "I want to send my condolences to the family and friends of the talented César Pelli. The works he leaves throughout the world as a legacy are a pride for all Argentines.”

Argentinian President Mauricio Macri praised Pelli's works

César Pelli was a former dean of the Yale University School of Architecture. He also received an honorary degree from the school where he was a lecturer.