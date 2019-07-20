Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

USA

César Pelli dies aged 92

 Comments
By Philip Andrew Churm 
César Pelli dies aged 92
Copyright
أ ب
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

César Pelli, known as the architect who designed some of the world's best-known buildings, has died aged 92.

The Argentinian-born American died on Friday at his home in New Haven.

Among his best known designs is the 452 metre-tall twin skyscrapers of the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur and the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco.

The Argentinian president, Mauricio Macri, tweeted: "I want to send my condolences to the family and friends of the talented César Pelli. The works he leaves throughout the world as a legacy are a pride for all Argentines.”

Argentinian President Mauricio Macri praised Pelli's works

César Pelli was a former dean of the Yale University School of Architecture. He also received an honorary degree from the school where he was a lecturer.