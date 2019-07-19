Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Algeria face Senegal in tournament finale

Senegal will be gunning to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time when they face Algeria in Friday evening’s final.

The showcase, which kicks off at 21h CEST, will see two of the English Premiership's brightest stars face off against each other.

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez will be hoping to lead Algeria to a second African Cup victory, while Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has said he will swap his Champions League medal for success in Cairo, Egypt.

It will be the second time Algeria and Senegal have met in this year’s tournament, the former winning 1-0 in the group stage.

At the start of the tournament, Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi tried to take the pressure of Mahrez by saying he "doesn't like highlighting players".

Mahrez responded with three goals, two of them gems.

He produced a delightful touch in controlling a pass before lashing home a left-foot shot in the 3-0 quarter-final win over Guinea and scored the winner in the semi-final against Nigeria with a stunning free-kick deep into stoppage time.

Mane has netted three goals although he has also missed two penalties, prompting him to abdicate responsibility for spot-kicks, but there has been no denying his importance for Senegal.