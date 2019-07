Divers swimming off the coast of Falmouth in Cornwall spotted a jellyfish as large as a human on Saturday.

Lizzie Daly and Dan Abbott, who discovered the specimen, estimated it to be around 1.5-metres-long — as large as the divers themselves.

Daly, who is a wildlife biologist, said that she has been diving in locations across the UK to mark Wild Ocean Week. The diver showcased her astonishment at their discovery on Twitter.