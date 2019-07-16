Hip-hop festival evacuated as nearby forest fire threatened revellers

A hip-hop festival in Croatia had to be evacuated after a forest fire broke out nearby.

Police advised organisers to act after heavy winds threatened to push the blaze closer to the festival site on the island of Pag.

They moved festival-goers to a car parking area that was considered a safe enough distance from the flames.

Video posted to social media shows revellers leaving the festival site as the forest fire blazed in the background.

Organisers said there had been no reports of any casualties.

“We can confirm there was a forest fire near to Zrce Beach last night,” a festival spokesman said in a statement to Euronews.

“After being advised by the police and emergency services to evacuate due to heavy winds, we guided festival-goers to the parking area near Noa Club which was a safe distance from the fire.

“The safety of festival-goers is paramount and we worked with the emergency services to contain the fire over the following hours, transporting festival-goers off-site when possible and safe. We can confirm all festival-goers are now offsite.

“The emergency services are still working to contain the remaining fire and we are awaiting a report from them before we can comment on how this will affect today’s performances.

There have been no reports of casualties at this time. We wish to thank our staff and the emergency services for dealing with this incident in a safe and professional manner. We would also like to say a big thank you to all festival-goers for being so patient and supportive of each other during this time.”