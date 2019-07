Inland Angola offers visitors the chance to see the stunning Kalandula Falls.

In the high season, more than 550 cubic metres per second are estimated to tumble over the falls, making this the second-largest waterfall in Africa based on volume.

The falls have a drop of 105 metres with a breadth of 579 metres at its widest point.

Start the 360° video above to experience what it's like to get up close to Kalandula.