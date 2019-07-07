João Gilberto, 'father of bossa nova' dies aged 88

The pioneering Brazilian musician João Gilberto has died aged 88 at his home in Rio de Janeiro.

The singer and guitarist is best known for introducing the bossa nova genre to the world in 1958 and his unique musical style blended traditional samba with contemporary jazz.

João Gilberto was born in the Brazilian state of Bahia in 1931 and his music came to symbolise a period of hope and optimism in country.

His timeless versions of songs such as "Quiet Nights" and "The Girl from Ipanema" became world renowned.

Over the past 10 years he lived alone in Rio, fighting mental health and financial issues.