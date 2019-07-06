Sweden beat England 2-1 to take third place at Women's World Cup

Sweden beat England 2-1 on Saturday to win the third place in the Women's World Cup.

The action in Nice, south-eastern France, started early with Sweden opening the score at the 11th minute.

By the time the referee whistled half time, another two goals had been added: one by Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson (22') and the other by the Lionesses' Fran Kirby (31'), bringing the score 2-1 in favour of Sweden.

It wasn't without some controversy though, as the goal from England's Ellen White in the 32nd minute was ruled out by VAR which showed she had touched the ball with her hand.

The Lionesses ramped up the pressure in the second half, thoroughly testing the Swedish defence.

But despite some solid play — including two corner shots at the 89th minute — they were unable to change the score to their advantage and relinquished their 2015 bronze medal to the Scandinavian team.

The Swedish Football Association praised their team for "creating history."

Meanwhile, the English Football Association told the Lionesses: "Heads held high."

"You gave it absolutely everything," it added with a clapping hands emoji.

The USA and the Netherlands will battle it out for the title on Sunday from 1700 CET.