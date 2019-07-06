Greece's main political parties prepare for Sunday's election

The Greek Prime Minister, Alexis Tsipras, held his last pre-election rally on Friday saying his party has not yet been defeated, despite opinion polls suggesting his rivals are likely to win Sunday's ballot.

Speaking in Athens, Tsipras reminded supporters why they chose to back him in the past.

He said: "Our people can not forget the dark days of this country from 2010 until January 1st of 2015, when we made the big political comeback; the biggest comeback in the modern history of the nation"

Euronews' reporter in Athens, Klelia Avatagelou, says Alexis Tsipras insisted that Syriza can turn the opinion polls around. Tsipras was speaking at his final election rally in Syntagma Square.

Both the Prime Minister and the President of New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, urged people to use their votes on Sunday.

Mitsotakis ended his election campaign in the Macedonia region of northern Greece, where his party has the most political power. He spoke to people from several cities but did not have a big rally.

He said Greek people must make every effort to vote and give a strong mandate to his party to form the next Greek government.

Campaigning has now officially ended ahead of voting which takes place on Sunday.