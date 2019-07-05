Watch: New video shows sledge dogs running on Greenland melted ice

Danish scientist Steffen Olsen whose picture of the Greenland ice melt went viral last month has now released a video.

The 60-seconds of footage shows sledge dogs trudging through crystal-clear water, which is hiding the ice sheet underneath. One of them appears to be struggling.

It was captured on June 13 on a routine mission through the Inglefield Gulf in northwest Greenland. The picture went viral, serving as a warning about the speed at which Arctic ice is melting.

Ice melting in that area is not unusual, the Danish Meteorological Institute noted, but it happened earlier in the season than expected.

Temperatures in Nuuk, in south-western Greenland, were higher than usual in June.