Watch: Flying bicycles spotted in Brussels as Tour de France fever takes hold

Preparations were underway in Brussels all week as the Tour de France fast approached.

The race will begin on Saturday but beforehand, each of the 22 teams will be officially presented at the Grand Place of Brussels. This year will be the second time that Belgium's capital has hosted the beginning of the event.

The people of Brussels certainly seem to have embraced the occasion. Bicycles suspended on ropes sent residents and tourists alike soaring through the sky. One flying cyclist loved the experience, saying: "What dizziness at the top. Schaerbeek is so beautiful from up there. It's fantastic."

First taking place in 1903, this year will be the 106th edition of the iconic sporting event.