360° Video: Visit the dam that powers Angola

“We are building this dam, so that industries can come and develop our country."

Elias Daniel Estevão is the director of the Laúca Dam, one of Angola's largest construction projects. For Estevão, the dam is central in Angola's efforts to develop a stronger industrial sector.

"We want to develop our country. To develop your country, you must have power." Elias Daniel Estevão Director of the Laúca Dam

The construction started in 2012 and is projected to finish late this year. At that point, the dam will deliver more than 50% of Angola's electricity.

Click on the video above to visit the 155-metres high dam with this 360° video.