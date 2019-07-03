Italy volcano: eruption on island of Stromboli, evacuations begin

A volcano erupted on the Italian island of Stromboli on Wednesday, the National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology said.

Tourists, terrified when ash started rising high into the sky, threw themselves into the sea, Italy's ANSA news agency said.

Carmelo Saia, a tourist, told Euronews that he was at the beach in Lipari, an island close to Stromboli, on holiday with his girlfriend when the volcano erupted.

"We were having lunch and all of a sudden we saw everybody turning their heads in the same direction. We saw a big cloud rising up in the sky and immediately understood it was an eruption from Stromboli. Some people panicked and left the beach but we stayed as the situation seems under control."

Witnesses shared their experiences of the eruption on Twitter.

Following the eruption, evacuation operations began on the island.

Stromboli is a small island in the Mediterranean Sea, off the north coast of Sicily, and is a popular tourist destination. ANSA also reported that the volcano was spewing out red hot rocks, and new lava spouts are creeping down the volcano onto the island.

According to an Aeolian island travel website, Stromboli has been erupting since records began. The Romans called it the "Lighthouse of the Mediterranean". Locals refer to the volcano as "iddu", a dialect word meaning "him".

The island was the setting for a 1950 movie starring Ingrid Bergman and, with other islands in the Aeolian archipelago, and has become a favourite location in recent decades for holiday homes for the rich and famous.