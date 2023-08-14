WATCH: Sicily's Mount Etna spews fiery lava and spits ash

Catania airport in eastern Sicily, a top Italian tourist destination, has halted all flights after a new eruption at nearby Mount Etna, its operator said on Monday.

"Because of an eruption at Etna... all departures and arrivals are cancelled until 1 pm," the airport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At 3,324 metres, Etna is the tallest active volcano in Europe and has erupted frequently in the past 500,000 years.

Most recently, Catania airport was closed for a day on 21 May due to an eruption

Around 10 million passengers last year transited through the airport, which services the eastern part of Sicily.