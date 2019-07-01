Watch: Hundreds camp out at Wimbledon in hope of securing tickets

With tents, pugs and not a strawberry in sight, this queue for Wimbledon tickets may surprise some viewers.

Extensive queueing, however, is one of the oldest traditions of the championship, dating back over a century. This year, hundreds gathered 24 hours before the beginning of the tournament in hope of securing a ticket.

Wimbledon releases 500 tickets to queue for every day and many have travelled a great distance to buy one.

Feelings towards camping overnight for tickets were mixed. One ticket-hopeful from London enjoyed the atmosphere, describing it as "a once in a lifetime start for you to actually come here, queue up with like-minded people, to see the people that you really want to see."

Other punters however, were less enthusiastic. Tennis fan from Canada, Scarlett Lee said "you know, I hate camping. Honestly, I hate it with a passion. He (Roger Federer) is the only person who can drag me out to sleep in a tent."

