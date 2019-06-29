EU's Juncker says trade deal with Mercosur signals open, fair trade

A new free-trade deal between the European Union and South American countries shows that agreements can be reached and mutually beneficial compromises can be reached, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Saturday.

"This deal is a real message in support of open, fair, sustainable and rule-based trade," Juncker told a news conference on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Osaka, western Japan.

The European Union and South American bloc Mercosur agreed a free-trade treaty on Friday, concluding two decades of talks and committing to more open markets in the face of a rising tide of protectionism.