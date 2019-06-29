Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

EU's Juncker says trade deal with Mercosur signals open, fair trade

By Euronews  with REUTERS BUSINESS (EN)
A new free-trade deal between the European Union and South American countries shows that agreements can be reached and mutually beneficial compromises can be reached, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Saturday.

"This deal is a real message in support of open, fair, sustainable and rule-based trade," Juncker told a news conference on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Osaka, western Japan.

The European Union and South American bloc Mercosur agreed a free-trade treaty on Friday, concluding two decades of talks and committing to more open markets in the face of a rising tide of protectionism.

