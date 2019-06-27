Watch: British sculptor creates a marine exhibition in Tuscany

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

By Sinead Barry  with ITRAI
British sculptor Emily Young has created an entire "submarine" exhibition in Tuscany.

The exhibition is made for scuba divers to enjoy but also serves another purpose.

The sea off Talamone has not been exempt from the illegal trawling which has ravaged Europe's waters. Fishermen have been placing large stone blocks underwater to obstruct the trawlers' nets for some years.

Artist Emily Young was inspired by this idea and decided to join the fishermen's' efforts. Young's Carrara Marble structures are eight metres below the sea and contribute to conserving the area's underwater ecosystem.

Video editor • Nathalie Texier