Jerusalem's Old City illuminated during Festival of Lights

The Old City in Jerusalem has been transformed for the annual Festival of Lights.

Now in its eleventh year, it's an eye-catching display of modern technology and ancient antiquity.

Stilt walkers wearing luminous costumes glide along the cobbled streets, entertaining the crowds.

Spectators gather to watch projection mappings of artwork on display along the Old City's wall, with the projections changing shape to the sound of electronic music.

A maze of spectacular installations is split into four routes running through the Armenian, Jewish and Christian Quarters, as well as Mamilla, just outside the Old City.

The theme this year is "spread the light" and the event runs from June 26 to July 4, with entrance to all exhibitions is free of charge.