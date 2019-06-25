US-Iran tensions could 'jeopardise' Afghanistan says Pakistan's Foreign Minister

"I think starting another tension in that area with Iran, that borders Afghanistan, can also jeopardise a very delicate situation with Afghanistan", Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in an interview with Euronews.

"I would err on the side of caution and would suggest restraint," he added.

The Trump administration ordered sanctions on Iran's supreme leader and other top officials on Monday after Tehran downed an unmanned American drone.

The US and the Taliban are trying to work on a deal to end the 18-year long war in Afghanistan. Upcoming peace talks are, according to sources Reuters spoke to, said to focus on a timeline for the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan.

"President Trump had made a commitment to the people of the US that he will pull out and he would withdraw from there.

"The new elections are approaching and I’m sure he has that in the back of his mind that he has made a commitment that he wants to honour, but he also has to see that the gains that have been made over the last so many years should not be lost," Qureshi said.

The foreign minister was also asked about reports that hundreds of Pakistani Christian girls have been trafficked into China as brides.

When questioned about the reports, Qureshi said Pakistan had "engaged the Chinese collectively" and had concluded that a lot of the stories were "exaggerated".

Adding, "They were stories that were planted to paint, to create, a sort of misunderstanding between two friendly neighbours. We would not allow any abuse but we will also not allow international propaganda or elements to affect our relationship."