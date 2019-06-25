Khashoggi's fiancée reiterates call for international investigation into his murder

Hatice Cengiz on Tuesday reiterated her call for an international investigation into the murder of her fiancée, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Speaking from the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva where she was taking part in a "Silencing Dissent" event, Cengiz said that "those responsible must be punished."

"We owe it to Khashoggi and others to follow up on the investigation," she said, adding that would represent the "reconfirmation of the legitimacy of the United Nations".

Khashoggi, a staunch critic of his native country's regime, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2, where he was murdered and dismembered.

Saudi Arabia has vehemently denied any official involvement in the murder, blaming rogue agents.

But a report released last week by UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard concluded that "there is credible evidence warranting further investigation of high-level Saudi officials' individual liability, including the Crown Prince's."

She added that sanctions on Saudis linked to the killing should also include "the Crown Prince and his personal assets abroad."