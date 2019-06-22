Istanbul to hold re-run mayoral election

Istanbul will head to the polls for a re-run of their mayoral election on Sunday.

Istanbul voted in Ekrem İmamoğlu of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) on March 31, but the Supreme Electoral Council annulled the vote after the ruling AKP party alleged that there were irregularities.

İmamoğlu won the election in Istanbul by a slim margin of just 24,000 votes in a city of more than 10 million voters. Just 18 days after taking the seat, the governor of Istanbul took over İmamoğlu's seat as acting mayor.

The two candidates on Sunday are Justice and Development Party (AKP) loyalist Binali Yıldırım and the opposition CHP candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu.

Yıldırım was Turkey's last prime minister before the country transitioned to a fully presidential system. He is backed by the ultra-nationalist party MHP. Yıldırım promises Istanbul residents solutions for the heavy traffic.

İmamoğlu was previously mayor in one of Istanbul's districts. He is supported by the Pro-Kurdish HDP, the Islamist SP and the Good Party, another ultra-nationalist party founded by former members of MHP. İmamoğlu says he will be more transparent and be more cautious on spending.

Between 1994 and 1998, Erdoğan was mayor of Istanbul. Erdoğan has said that the party ruling Istanbul is the party ruling Turkey.

The election will be pivotal in determining the extent of the Erdoğan's grip on power in the country.

Roughly a fifth of Turkey's population lives in Istanbul. Polls close at 4 pm Central European Time on Sunday.

Watch Euronews journalist Enis Günaydın's explain the municipal elections in the video player above.