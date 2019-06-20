The 'Mad Hatter Gin & Tea Party' lands in Hollywood

Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" may have been published more than 150 years ago, but the story of Alice falling down a rabbit hole has captivated and delighted children and adults for generations.

Fans in the US can now attend a "Mad Hatter Gin and Tea Party", inspired by the novel.

During the never-ending tea party, the clock is forever stuck at 6 pm, just as Alice experiences in her adventure.

"The idea is: How do we get out of the tea party and get to 7 pm?" said Kate Jopson, who is the director of the event.

Guests must choose a hat, the more flamboyant the better, and listen for instructions from the 'Cheshire Cat' before they are allowed into the tea party.